Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

