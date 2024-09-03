Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $788,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

