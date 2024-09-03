Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.75% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPSC opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

