Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $989,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 301,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,339,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

