Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $1,984,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,085.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,066.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.