Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $373,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,498,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.