Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crocs by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Crocs by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.