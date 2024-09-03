Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

