Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,172 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 111,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.