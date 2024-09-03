Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.