Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $481.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.37 and a 200 day moving average of $505.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

