Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

