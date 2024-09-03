Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 264 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,181.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,043.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,989.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

