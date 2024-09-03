Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,501 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.95. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

