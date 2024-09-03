Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,844 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,479,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

