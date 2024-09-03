Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 461,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 425,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 67,737 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.52%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

