Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,152,000 after buying an additional 196,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

