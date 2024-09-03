Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.91 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of MasTec worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec Trading Up 2.1 %

MasTec stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.07 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $113.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.