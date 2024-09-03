Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,192 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

LIN opened at $478.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.10.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

