Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 477 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

