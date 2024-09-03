VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Down 0.4%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.45.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.