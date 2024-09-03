VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

