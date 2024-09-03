Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after buying an additional 198,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,572,000.

Stock Up 1.0 %

ESGV opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

