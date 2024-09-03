Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.