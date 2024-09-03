Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

