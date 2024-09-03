Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,252,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

