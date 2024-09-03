Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $95.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

