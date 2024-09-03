Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Boosted by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

