Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDX opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.