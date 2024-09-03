Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.