Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

