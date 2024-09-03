Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

