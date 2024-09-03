Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 64,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

