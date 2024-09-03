Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Up 7.7%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 41,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 28,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

