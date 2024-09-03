Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Gianluca Braguti Sells 77,930 Shares

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Gianluca Braguti sold 77,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £35,847.80 ($47,137.15).

Venture Life Group Price Performance

Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.55. The firm has a market cap of £59.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venture Life Group plc has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67).

About Venture Life Group

Further Reading

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

