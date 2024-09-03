Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

