Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 342,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $89,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.05.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

