Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

