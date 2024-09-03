Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.41. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.
Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,421.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
