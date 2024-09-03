Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Trading Up 3.4%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,133,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,328,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Vivos Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

