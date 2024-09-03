Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

