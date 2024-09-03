Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2024 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58. Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 135,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.