Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
