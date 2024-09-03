Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

