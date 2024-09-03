Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Westlake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

