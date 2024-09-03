Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.