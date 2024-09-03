Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.63.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
