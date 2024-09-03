William Blair Comments on Pegasystems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pegasystems in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $72.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,159 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Pegasystems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.