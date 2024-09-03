William Blair Weighs in on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Friday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

HAIN stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after buying an additional 84,689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

