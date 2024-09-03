Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $37,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $292.11 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.03 and a fifty-two week high of $294.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.