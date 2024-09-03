Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
WYNN stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
