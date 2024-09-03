Yelp Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the local business review company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,510 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

