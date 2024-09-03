Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Yum China by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Yum China by 413.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 1.0 %

Yum China stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

